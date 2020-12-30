North-east coastguard teams responded to 55 hoax calls in last few years

Coastguard teams in the north-east have been called to more than 150 false alarms in the past year.

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) shows there have been 2,488 false alarms have been made since 2018 in Scotland.

A total of 182 of these, or 4%, were classed as ‘malicious and dangerous’ hoax callouts.

In the north-east, data has shown that coastguard teams were called out to 160 false alarms this year alone, while there has been 469 over the course of the past three years.

Of those this year, 11 were judged to be malicious in intent, with 55 hoax calls recorded since 2018.

The MCA said that false alarms are classified as good intent or malicious intent by the officer who took the call.

False alarms can be made with good intent, if a person is concerned for a person in the water, that may not turn out to be what they expected.

There are approximately 3,500 volunteer Coastguard rescue officers in the UK, divided up into 350 teams that are placed around the coastline, including Buckie, Fraserburgh, Banff, Stonehaven, Montrose and Aberdeen.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman said: “Dozens of lives are saved by Coastguard personnel around the UK every year.

“During an emergency on the coast or at sea, every minute counts. I’ve seen it time and again off the Buchan coast.

“These figures show how much time and effort goes into taking emergency calls.

“Thankfully, most false alerts are well-intentioned, but too many hoaxes persist.”

Maurice Golden MSP, Scottish Conservative candidate for Angus South in the 2021 elections, added: “I deeply appreciate the hours put in every year by Coastguard crews.

‘There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to make malicious calls to the MCA..

“It puts lives at risk and ties up a resource which is on standby for real emergencies.”

Ashley Rawson, duty controller at Her Majesty’s Coastguard, said: “We treat all 999 calls we receive as genuine and will always respond accordingly, rather than risk loss of life at the coast and at sea.

“We always encourage people to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard in a coastal emergency.

“Hoax calls, however, can have very real implications for HM Coastguard and the public. They hamper our Coastguard Operations Centres and put search and rescue crews at unnecessary risk, whilst those who genuinely need our assistance might be potentially affected as a result.

“We keep a record of such calls and with the amount of caller data we can find, will always seek to prosecute those responsible.”