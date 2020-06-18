Band formed in Aberdeen set to play in virtual festival

Aberdeen-formed band The Xcerts will perform in a virtual festival to help save Scottish music venues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The alt-rockers will perform in a live streamed festival tomorrow that will take place across three “stages”.

Formed in the Granite City in 2001, but now based in England The Xcerts have released four acclaimed albums.

Also appearing on the festival bill are chart topping legends Wet Wet Wet.

Also confirmed are KT Tunstall, Hunter & the Bear, Be Charlotte, Fatherson, Luke La Volpe, Hue & Cry and Honeyblood.

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) event, #SaveOurScottishVenues, will be streamed on livefrom.events.

The virtual festival will feature recorded performances by Scottish musicians who have come together to support Scotland’s vital grassroots music venues who are facing closure due to Covid-19.

Festival host Vic Galloway will also be talking to musicians and venue reps to highlight the synergy between these venues and the artists whose careers they help develop.

Ticket prices are £5 to watch the festival live in real-time on Friday June 19 and £8 to watch it live whilst also viewing catch-up streams on Saturday and Sunday.

Rising singer-songwriter Luke La Volpe, who has supported good friend Lewis Capaldi many times, will also perform on the bill.

Luke said: “It’s absolutely vital that we support grassroots venues at the moment.

“They’ve all had the rug pulled from under them by this whole terrible situation and the longer it goes on the harder it is for them to survive with no money coming in.

“The team at Music Venue Trust is working incredibly hard to support them and I’m really happy to be part of Save Our Scottish Venues alongside all these legends.

“Every single successful musician has been given a hand up by grassroots venues putting them on in front of people who love discovering new music.

“It’s time to give them a hand in return so every single venue can make it through this incredibly tough period and get the doors open again as soon as possible.”

Viewers will be able to donate to the Scottish national fundraiser or to venue’s individual fundraising pages.

The #saveourvenues campaign was initiated by Music Venue Trust in response to the continued economic threat to over 500 grassroots music venues throughout the UK.

As a result of donations from music fans, music industry companies and other organisations, alongside important interventions from public bodies such as The London Mayor’s Office, Creative Wales and Arts Council England 207 grassroots music venues are now protected from imminent closure.

However, even as the lockdown eases, the future of these venues remains bleak with only 3% of venues able to open under the proposed two metre distancing rules.

Beverley Whitrick, Strategic Director, Music Venue Trust said: “There are over 60 Scottish members of the Music Venues Alliance, each of which is essential to the music ecosystem as social, economic and cultural hubs within their communities.

“The love that artists have for these spaces and the people who run them is clear from everyone stepping forward to help raise money to support venues through the crisis.

“Please enjoy these events and donate what you can to help.”

The weekend will start tonight at 8pm with a free-to-view performance by Fran Healy.

Filmed on a hillside overlooking Los Angeles, this special acoustic performance will be streamed on Facebook.

Tickets on sale now from www.universe.com/events/save-our-scottish-venues-tickets-edinburgh-307Q9X

For more information on the #saveourvenues and #saveourscottishvenues campaign visit: www.saveourvenues.co.uk