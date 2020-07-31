Annual north-east community festival goes digital

An annual celebration in a north-east community is set to return in a new digital and socially-distanced format.

Virtual Victoria Week (VVW) will take place in the first two weeks of August, with a number of virtual events and others held at a safe distance.

The Victoria Week festival, which was first held in 1987, includes a scarecrow trail which can be completed online or on foot.

In another traditional event which has been tweaked to suit current circumstances, heats for the duck race will be filmed and shown online ahead of a grand final on August 16.

And a Lego business trail has also been set up, with visitors challenged to seek out models in shop windows throughout the village.

The celebration will also include events such as a virtual vehicle parade, quiz and talent show.

In a statement, the organisers said: “It has not been possible to put on the usual Ballater Victoria Week this year, for obvious reasons.

“However, inspired by the Victorians, we have put our heads together, applied electricity and have come up with Virtual Victoria Week.

“You can join in online, or wander around the village at a respectable and safe distance, however you see fit.

“We know many of our regular visitors will miss being here in Ballater and it has been wonderful to hear that some of you are planning to celebrate BVW from your homes, wherever that may be.

“We hope to have as much fun and silliness while raising money for a number of causes and supporting the area’s businesses as we always do.”