Aberdeenshire school meals the most expensive in Scotland, report reveals

School meals in Aberdeenshire are the most expensive in Scotland, a new council report has revealed.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee is due to discuss a report around catering for schools, showing the price and uptake of meals across the region.

The coronavirus pandemic had an impact on the number of school meals at the end of the financial year.

A total of nine trading days were lost at the end of the 2019/20 financial year, which is approximately £315,000 in missed revenue for the local authority.

Figures also show that Aberdeenshire school meals, priced at £2.50, are the most expensive in Scotland, with the national average coming in at £2.15. The costs increased last year, and were priced at £2.30 in 2018.

Meals in Aberdeen City are priced at £2.20, while the cost in Moray is £2.30.

Since 2017/18, the total school meal uptake for primary school children from P4 to P7 has decreased, however the number of free school meals in this age range has slightly increased.

Universal free school meals for P1 to P3 (UFSM) has also decreased, while nursery meals have increased.

The total number of school meals at academy level has also decreased, although the average daily free school meals show a slight increase from last year, rising from an average of 478 to 514 a day.

A report, which will be discussed by councillors, states: “In Aberdeenshire, our paid meal numbers have fallen considerably.

“There was a plan to canvass our parents on the return to school in April through a questionnaire. This was put on hold due to Covid-19 but will be completed once the schools are back up and running.

“It is clear that demand for school meals is influenced by price. Historically, a price increase can be expected to result in a reduction in demand, albeit sales do increase again after the first few months of a price change. However, the recovery in sales has not been seen since the price increase in April, 2019 (increased in primary to £2.50), and meal sales have not yet recovered.

“In primaries, Universal Free School Meals for P1 – P3 were introduced in 2015. Therefore, for many families with children in Primary 4, this will be the first year that they have had to either pay for school meals or provide their child with lunch. It could be the case that Universal Free School Meals is having a negative impact on meal uptake in P4 – P7.”

Councillors will discuss the report when they meet on Thursday.