Aberdeen Science Centre to hold virtual sleepover event

An Aberdeen science centre is to host an online sleepover event.

Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC) is holding its first-ever Big STEM Sleepover.

The free event, which takes place during British Science Week 2021, will run from 11am on Saturday, March 13, until 11am on Sunday, March 14.

It will include hourly activities (with a break for bedtime) for children aged 6-12 years old. With parental support, the activities will also be suitable for younger children.

The aim of the event is to help families and groups participate in a range of fun and educational STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities that can be carried out in their own homes.

Each activity will be introduced by an ASC staff member via pre-recorded and live videos and exclusive activity sheets.

The centre in Constitution Street welcomed back members of the public for the first time in November last year after a major revamp. While the project was being completed ASC moved to a temporary base in the city centre.

As part of the £6m project, an extension was added to the building, while a mezzanine floor was created to house some of the centre’s 60 new interactive exhibits.

Elaine Holland, head of operations at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “The team at ASC always looks forward to British Science Week, and although we can’t be in our new look centre this year, we still wanted to organise something fun for children and families to enjoy at home.

“The Big STEM Sleepover is the first time we have organised an overnight extravaganza of STEM activities that we hope will inspire a lifelong interest in science. The only problem might be getting the kids to put the experiments down and head to bed!”

The packed schedule includes kite designing and creative competitions.

The virtual event is sponsored by Digital Futures partner, Equinor.

Arne Gürtner, senior vice president UK and Ireland offshore at Equinor, said:

“Aberdeen Science Centre is leading the way, engaging in new ways digitally with young minds.

“Together with ASC, we are actively seeking opportunities to reinforce the role of science and technology in the energy transition, and to encourage young people to consider the vast contribution they can make in the years ahead.”

The event will be delivered via a private Facebook page. To sign up please visit the Aberdeen Science Centre website to complete a sign up and consent form.

Following registration, participants will be provided with details on how to join the private Facebook group. Anyone without Facebook who would like to take part should contact the Aberdeen Science Centre directly.

Attendees will be provided with a materials list beforehand so they are able to take part in every activity.