Aberdeen schoolgirl makes generous donations to two charities

An Aberdeen schoolgirl has made two generous donations to local charities after a school trip was cancelled.

Emma Taylor, from Kingswells, was due to go to Borneo this year for four weeks as a community volunteer to work with schools as well as preserving the wildlife and environment.

However, it was cancelled as a result of Covid-19, with all money returned.

Emma, 16, who attends Robert Gordon College, decided to split the funds between two Aberdeen-based charities, donating £1,000 to AberNecessities and £500 to Charlie House.

She said: “I was supposed to travel to Borneo with Robert Gordon College for four weeks during the summer holidays to do some charity work to preserve the environment and local wildlife and also visit schools.

“I was going to spend five days at the orangutan sanctuary.

“I fundraised for it myself, so I decided to donate the money to AberNecessities and Charlie House as they are both local.”

Emma will also be doing some volunteer work with AberNecessities to further support them.

She said: “I thought I would give something back to them, particularly after the effects of coronavirus.

“The money is going towards the Big Build Appeal for Charlie House, they’ve been very supportive of me and it’s a good cause and for them to be able to have that facility would be remarkable.”

Emma was also so inspired by the work of AberNecessities she decided to become a volunteer with the charity.

She added: “I picked AberNecessities as it’s quite a new charity and they’ve had a lot of requests for support.

“I went to give them a cheque and I spoke to them and was shown round the facility, socially distanced. I heard some really inspiring stories so I’m going to be volunteering with them.”

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We’re very grateful to Emma for choosing to donate some of the money she had raised for her Borneo trip to Charlie House.

“It’s understandably disappointing for her to be missing out on this trip, but very admirable that she has chosen two local charities to benefit from all the hard work she has done fundraising.

“She has chosen to support our Big Build Appeal to build a specialist support centre right here in Aberdeen for children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families.

“We can’t wait to welcome Emma for a visit once our centre has opened to show her the difference her support has made.”

And founder of AberNecessities, Danielle Flecher-Horn, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of our local community, especially during this unprecedented time.

“The donation from Emma will make such an incredible difference to families and children in our city.

“So from the bottom of my heart, I would like to express my warmest thanks. Emma’s kindness will ensure we can provide the basic essentials to disadvantaged families in Aberdeen.”