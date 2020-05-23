Aberdeen photographer captures residents in lockdown in project

An Aberdeen photographer has been capturing portraits of people on their doorsteps during lockdown.

Beth Hopkins launched the project to help fundraise for children’s charity Charlie House, while out on her daily exercise.

The charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

Beth, who is the activities co-ordinator for Charlie House, also has long-term plans to exhibit the photography after lockdown has been lifted.

Through her Facebook page, Aberdeen Life in Lockdown – Doorstep Portraits, she has been taking portraits of families in areas such as Stockethill, Woodend, Summerhill, Mastrick, Rosemount and the city centre.

Beth said: “I had seen other doorstep photography sessions taking part in other parts of Scotland and across the UK and loved the idea. What a great way to combine my love of photography with my daily exercise and also have the capability of raising funds for charity.

“Working at Charlie House I know that times are tough for charities everywhere so being able to support in any way I can has been uplifting. I love meeting and hearing the stories of local families in lockdown and their different experiences.

“Some are loving having family time together when they usually have busy lives, others are struggling not having freedom and home schooling. Everyone’s experiences are unique.

“After lockdown I am hoping to stage an exhibition of all of the photography I have collated during this time, it will be great to see and look back at such an unusual time.

“I would like to thank all of the families who have agreed to be part of this project to date and also for their donations to support Charlie House.”

One of the families that have taken part is the Taylor family, whose portrait featured Ann and Rebecca, with their dogs Yogi and Cookie.

They said: “Lockdown I think has forced everyone to stop and almost re-evaluate life in a way. Since I work in the hospitality industry it’s meant I have so much free time now – I’m getting back into old hobbies that I’ve forgotten about which is ace.

“Mum’s a key worker so life hasn’t changed too much for her, except for all the extra precautions and PPE. The dogs are missing their usual lazy days at home alone. Hopeful this won’t last for ages but we have to be realistic. We’re just excited for the day we can see family and friends again.”

Meanwhile the Popova family, made up of Ruta and Edgaras and their daughter Livia, said: “Lockdown gave us a chance to slow down and spend more quality time as a family, enjoy every little thing at this precious time as we’re expecting a baby in summer time. Missing socialising but this is temporary and need to stay and think positive, its just for the best of our future. Stay home. Stay safe.”

Anyone interested in being photographed is asked to comment on the last post made, or message Beth via the page.

A minimum donation of £5 to Charlie House is required to take part.

She will be in the city centre on Saturday, and in Hilton on Sunday.