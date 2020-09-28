Aberdeen City Council launch search for pipe project contractor

Aberdeen City Council is looking for a firm to supply a system to install pipes underneath a railway track.

The local authority needs an under track crossing to help them to put in district heating pipes.

The equipment will carry the tubes beyond the railway line without impacting on train services.

It will be put in place under the city’s main railway line although whoever lands the contract will need to secure permission from Network Rail.

An appeal for companies to come forward said the project must be done with “no disruption” to services.

It said: “An under track crossing of approx 52m length is required to be installed under a main railway line in Aberdeen to allow the installation of district heating pipes.

“The works will be commissioned as a contractor Design and Build. The contractor is to select the construction technique and secure Network Rail approvals. The under-track crossing must be constructed with no disruption to the railway operations.”