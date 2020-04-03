Donations needed to help north-east animal rescue run during crisis

A north-east animal centre is asking for help amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Charity New Arc is calling on the public for help as they prepare for a busy season full of baby animals.

As a result of measures to protect the public, the Ellon-based centre has limited resources and volunteers. They have been forced to shut their shop, allow volunteers to self-isolate and also halt future fundraising plans.

Year-round, the centre rescues animals from badgers to birds, including premature baby owls such as Doodles.

They are asking for donations to keep the centre running and the animals fed and healthy as it’s business as usual for nature.

In a statement on the organisations Just Giving page, they said: “Every year at The New Arc, we get busier and busier. This year so far we are 40% busier already, and we were busy making our preparations for baby season when Covid-19 struck.

“Before we knew it lockdown.

“Most of our volunteers are self isolating, our shop closed, all our fundraising plans have been shelved … but nobody has told the animals and birds that life has changed.

“We are still getting calls for injured wildlife, and we are still open and working (with stringent procedures in place).

“We are worried that baby season will start soon, and we will potentially take in huge amounts of youngsters needing care, something we will readily do, but with no income coming in to support our work and buy the necessary food and medications, how will we cope?

“We have never closed our doors and we really don’t want to start now.”

Donate to The New Arc Just Giving campaign, here.

