Donations needed for Aberdeen charity event

A number of prizes for live and silent auctions at an upcoming charity dinner are being sought.

Aberdeen-based charity Gathimba Edwards will be hosting a dinner on February 16 which will welcome international speakers and 400 guests.

It is hoped that money can be raised to start 32 businesses for families who are supported by the charity in Kenya.

Money will also be used to get as many of the 99 children on a waiting list into schools, as well as build a specialist playpark in the north-east.

The last event was held in 2017, where the two auctions collectively raised a total of £15,687.

Anyone who is interested in providing items which could be used in either auction is asked to contact Myles or Kayleigh on info@gathimbaedwardsfoundation.org

Gathimba Edwards supports young people and their families based in Kenya to help disadvantaged children.

