Donations from north-east twinning group arrive in the US

Gifts from a north-east town have arrived in America’s deep south as part of efforts to strengthen the ties of friendship.

Stonehaven and North East Twinning Group have links with Athens, Alabama, and sent over a box of presents last month.

They included postcards featuring scenes of the area, a friendship book from care homes and a poem called Lockdoon from Clashfarquhar House ladies’ club.

Thistle seeds were also sent to the US and these will be planted in the Athens civic garden by Mayor Ronnie Marks.

The twinning group secured an American import licence to allow the seeds to go to Alabama.

Phil Mills-Bishop, chairman of Stonehaven and North East Twinning Group, said the presents from the north-east landed in Athens after a few weeks because of coronavirus safety measures by the authorities.

He hopes the seeds will also bloom despite being thousands of miles from home.

Phil said: “It is very pleasing they got there and we received a response from the mayor. The US postal service has been holding mail back because of Covid-19 and they are also busy with the election.

“In these dim times, it is just one way of trying to get towards some kind of normality.

“It will be interesting to see how the seeds get on in the hot Alabamian soil but fingers crossed if they do not have a heart attack away from our Scottish weather and they should be a visual representation next summer of our blooming twinning friendship.”

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks welcomed the transatlantic donations and is sure they will bring cheer during the pandemic.

He said: “Good deeds are not restricted by Covid-19, we just have to be creative.

“In a time when we typically use our electronic devices to share texts or emails, it is refreshing to see people, especially children and students, draw pictures and write notes by hand to bring a smile to someone’s face.”

Ronnie Marks visited Stonehaven last summer to formally sign the twinning agreement with the town.

Last November pupils from the town’s elementary school were also given a video lesson about Stonehaven harbour.