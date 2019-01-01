Donations bolster Aberdeen charity’s cancer battle

An Aberdeen cancer charity today hailed north-east residents for a year of generosity.

Friends of ANCHOR funds additional equipment and care, comfort and support for patients at the cancer and haematology facility at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The charity spent December highlighting all the ways the money was used throughout 2018 and says it has been “blown away” by the kindness of the public.

In the last 12 months alone, donations have bought a £44,000 endoscope for head and neck cancer patients, paid for a £20,410 upgrade of camera equipment for researchers based in the Institute of Medical Sciences at ARI and helped to detect breast cancer with a £19,000 mammogram machine.

Along with the medical equipment, the money has been spent making hospital stays more comfortable, with digital thermometers, anti-nausea seabands, head coverings, moisturising cream and chewing gum bought for patients.

The charity has helped provide home comforts in the oncology ward too, such as ice lollies and ice cream, blankets and lap trays.

Donations also bought extra airbeds for families to stay and a Saturday newspaper service for people in the unit.

Treatment trays have been paid for, so people can administer their own medication.

Friends of ANCHOR chairman Jim Milne said: “Each year we are blown away by the generosity of people in the north-east of Scotland, and this year is no exception.

“With a small fundraising team of four, the people who work for Friends of ANCHOR are able to get to know our fundraisers and supporters.

“We are so grateful to each and every one – whether they’ve fundraised, donated, attended one of the events, gifted their time as a volunteer or signed up as a monthly donor.

“All money raised is spent right here in the north-east of Scotland for cancer and haematology patients.”

Donations were gathered from Courage on the Catwalk, Brave, ANCHOR Wipeout and the Gala Golf event.

Fundraising and development director Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “Our Gratitude Advent has been on the go for the past few years, and is our way of letting people know the impact their money makes within the ANCHOR unit at ARI and for patients in Orkney and Shetland.

“Thanks to our supporters we’ve been able to continue providing crucial funding for equipment, research and wellbeing.”