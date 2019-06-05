Donations appeal for Aberdeen hospital charity

A north-east hospital charity is encouraging more people to donate in a bid to improve provision for patients.

The NHS Grampian Endowment Fund provided funding for £6 million worth of projects last year, from redecorating wards to purchasing state-of-the-art equipment.

The charity is funded by donations from patients and their families.

However, bosses want to raise its profile and are encouraging people to arrange events such as tea parties to help benefit health service users.

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager for NHS Grampian charities, said: “The endowment fund supports so many projects which improve the experience for patients and families.

“We want more people to get involved so we can make more of a difference. Our issue is not many people have heard of us so we want to get the word out there about what we do so we can help more people.”