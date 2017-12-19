Donation to dog therapy charity in memory of mum

A charity using friendly dogs to support people in need of companionship has been given a funding boost thanks to a North-east family.

The Therapet service has almost 100 volunteers working with dogs to help keep people calm, and even overcome their phobias, across the area.

The volunteers give up their time to take their dogs around care homes and schools meeting pensioners and youngsters who could benefit from some time with a cuddly pooch.

And Therapet, which is part of Canine Concern Scotland, has now been given more than £1,000 from the family of Anne Meldrum, who died at the end of November.

At her funeral service last week, her daughter Rona Meldrum and relatives asked for donations for the charity in lieu of flowers.

Ms Meldrum said: “Mum always loved animals and helping people, so we had a look for a local charity that would fit the bill.

“Thanks to the generosity of all of our friends and family, we’ve managed to raise £1,004.

Fiona Watts, from Therapet, said: “The Therapets visit care homes, hospital wards and residential communities. We go to schools for children having trouble with reading.”

For more information go to www.canineconcernscotland.org.uk