£1,000 donation given to north-east charity

A north-east charity has received a donation to allow it to continue providing outdoor learning for children, irrespective of their ability.

Outfit Moray, which works specifically with disadvantaged and vulnerable young people, received the £1,000 donation from Barratt Homes.

The donation is part of the Barratt Homes’ Community Fund, which will see £1,000 given to a different charity each month.

Tony Brown, CEO at Outfit Moray, said: “Outdoor and adventure learning has been proven to have a massively beneficial impact on young people, particularly for more vulnerable students.

“This donation from Barratt Homes will go towards bringing this experience to even more young people, and for this we are extremely grateful.”

For more information on Outfit Moray visit outfitmoray.com