Donation from ex-Don Scott McKenna gives bereaved north-east kids golf treat

A group of children supported by a north-east bereavement charity have been given golf lessons to remember, thanks to a donation from former Aberdeen star Scott McKenna.

The footballer, who also played in Scotland’s match against Croatia at the Euros in June, donated the private sessions to take place at the Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie.

Those places were offered by Trump International to children’s charity the Archie Foundation, who opened them up to kids who use their child bereavement service.

Three days of coaching were run for parents and youngsters by the course’s PGA Professional Ross McKen, and his “pupils” have declared it a great success.

‘Such a kind gesture’

Deborah Mathers, a trustee for Archie‘s child bereavement service whose children Connor and Blair took part in the event, said: “It was such a kind gesture from Scott McKenna and Trump International.

“We appealed to children who are currently under our bereavement service to come forward on a first come, first served basis, and the children had a great time.

“They learned all about the different clubs, practised driving and putting, and played a few holes, as well as being allowed to go on the golf buggies.

“For us, it was as much about the children having the chance to socialise with others and it was also hugely beneficial for the parents to get together and have conversations about dealing with different situations within bereavement.

“We are so grateful for the chance to experience this.”

Her sentiment was echoed by the other parents whose children got involved in the coaching sessions.

Richard Trim said: “Maisy and Tomas had a superb experience so big thanks to all involved. Dad enjoyed it too.”

Sandy Melvin said: “Finlay and myself are very happy to have been invited. Ross made the kids feel very calm, relaxed and comfortable.

“It was a special day and the kids and parents totally enjoyed it.”