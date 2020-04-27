Donated iPads will help north-east patients stay in touch with family

North-east hospital patients who cannot receive visitors will find it easier to keep in touch with their loved ones thanks to a new scheme.

NHS Grampian has received 25 tablet computers from the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC), which will be used for video-calling in wards across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Visiting at all Scottish hospitals was suspended last month to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The donated iPads are being adjusted to meet health board specifications and will be in circulation across the area this week.

Alzheimer Scotland dementia nurse consultant Lyn Irvine, who is also the clinical leader for the project, said: “This will have such a positive impact not only on our patients in our hospitals but our staff caring for them and the patients’ families too.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day