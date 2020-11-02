Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Here’s how the north-east would vote in the US presidential election

A new poll showing how the north-east of Scotland would vote in tomorrow’s US presidential election paints a bleak picture for Donald Trump – despite the fact the area contains one of his golf courses.

Every constituency across the region would hand President Trump’s opponent Joe Biden a landslide victory in a choice between the two candidates, according to a survey by Hanbury Strategy for Politico.

The same is true across the entirety of Great Britain, with not one area opting to reelect the incumbent president. Northern Ireland was not included in the poll.

The survey’s results are based on findings from 3,991 British voters, which were then run through a model and extrapolated to every Scottish, English and Welsh constituency based on statistics and census data.

They showed that 78.1% of voters in Gordon, where Trump’s Balmedie golf course is located, would vote for Biden.

The difference is even more stark in the president’s ancestral home of the Western Isles, where 81.2% would elect his opponent.

Donald Trump’s mother Mary was born on Lewis in 1912, and emigrated to the USA in 1930.

Banff and Buchan has the lowest amount of support for Joe Biden in Scotland, according to the poll, but would still vote for him over Trump by 72% to 28%.

The rest of the survey’s results in the north-east are:

Aberdeen North – 76.2% Biden, 23.8% Trump

Aberdeen South – 78.5% Biden, 21.5% Trump

Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine – 78.4% Biden, 21.6% Trump

Moray – 75.1% Biden, 24.9% Trump

The poll found the areas of Great Britain with the highest support for Biden were both in Scotland – East Dunbartonshire with 85.3% and Edinburgh South with 83.7%.

Even in the constituency with the highest percentage support for the current president, Great Grimsby, he could only muster 32.7%.

The poll also found that more 25 to 34-year-olds said they would vote for Trump than any other age group, while 65 to 90-year-olds were the most pro-Biden.

In terms of gender, 30% of men said they would reelect Trump, compared with only 17.9% of women.

Conservatives were the most favourable towards the president among people with political affiliations, with 35% saying they would vote for him, compared with just 12.4% of Labour supports and 12.6% of Lib Dems.