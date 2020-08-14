Donald Dinnie: Golf club flies flag at half mast in tribute to conductor who died in Stonehaven train crash

An Aberdeen golf club has flown its flag at half mast in memory of tragic train conductor Donald Dinnie, who was a well-liked member.

The 57-year-old, who lived in Westhill, was a member of Nigg Bay Golf Club, in Torry.

The club is today flying its flag at half mast “as a mark of respect” for Mr Dinnie and his family.

A spokeswoman from the club said: “Donald was a great pal to everyone here and always had a smile on his face.

“He was such a well-respected guy in the club, and it was just such a big shock to find out the news.

“Donald was a true gentleman and will be missed.”

The club is now exploring options on how else they could pay tribute to Mr Dinnie – such as by creating a cup in his name.

The conductor had been looking forward to his retirement and “more time on the golf course” according to his neighbours.

Meanwhile further tributes have been paid to Christopher Stuchbury, who was a passenger on the train and also died in the crash.

Mr Stuchbury, who worked at Targe Towing Team, also volunteered at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen – a specialist palliative care unit.

Mandy Urquhart, voluntary services manager at the NHS Grampian facility, said: “Chris really was a man much-loved by all who knew him. He was incredibly caring, fun-loving, genuine and kind.

“His compassion and understanding brought him through the doors of Roxburghe House nine years ago to help others at their time of need.

“Since then he has become a familiar, and regular, face on the ward with his tea trolley and in our coffee bar.

“He brought comfort and a welcome distraction to patients, their families, our staff and volunteers in so many ways.

“We were absolutely privileged to work alongside him and will remember him with a smile and of the stories and the laughter we shared on so many Fridays.

“Our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”