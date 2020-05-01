North-east police issue domestic abuse warning

Police in the north-east are encouraging people to continue to report incidences of domestic abuse.

In a statement, North East Police Division said: “Domestic abuse is not just physical or sexual abuse, it includes abusive behaviours, verbal, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.

“It is about power and control, with abusers using controlling behaviours to frighten, humiliate and isolate victims from those who can offer them support.

“We want people to feel safe in their communities. We want to prevent harm by identifying people who may be at risk. Domestic abuse is not acceptable.”

If you, or anyone you know, are being abused or are at risk of abuse, contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

If you need support, contact Scotland’s domestic abuse and forced marriage helpline on 0800 027 1234 where support is available 24/7.