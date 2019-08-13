Dolphin token and Seagull chance card revealed for Aberdeen Monopoly

More details have emerged about the Aberdeen version of Monopoly which will be released later this year.

The game is set to hit the shelves in time for Christmas – and the game’s makers have released further details about what will feature.

They announced a dolphin could feature as one of the tokens.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Winning Moves UK custom games executive Jennifer Lau said: “Love or hate them, the seagulls are getting a Chance Card of their own and may grab a token too.

“At one point they were leading the public poll which has now closed. We are still going through votes.

“This new unique version – unlike the very first one for Aberdeen Monopoly – will see the tokens all exclusively customised to Aberdeen and as voted by the public.

“Retailers have been putting in huge advance orders. The game will feature the great and the good of Aberdeen.”