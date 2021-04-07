DolphinFest returns to Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s DolphinFest launches today with a variety of online events to celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

The festival began at 10am today and runs until April 11.

Highlights on the calendar include children’s story time sessions hosted by TV presenter Rory Crawford, live webinars, Q&As and recorded wildlife tours to inspire people to get out and enjoy their local environment.

A marine mystery game by local Aberdeen company The Locked Door will be available all week and post-festival, while the programme also sees the return of the Big Noise Torry Dolphin Orchestra with a brand new marine-inspired showpiece.

DolphinFest 2021 will mark the end of RSPB Scotland’s popular Dolphinwatch project, which has seen thousands of people visit Torry Battery since 2013 to see the bottlenose dolphins regularly spotted there.

“I want to thank EventScotland once again for giving us the opportunity to run DolphinFest this year,” said Sadie Gorvett, manager of the Dolphinwatch Project.

“I am excited to see how people respond to it going online. We’ve all been through so much this past year, I hope the festival is something people are excited to get involved in and that will encourage people to enjoy their local areas and get involved in protecting the marine environment.”

The full programme of events is available at rspb.org.uk/dolphinwatch