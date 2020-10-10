Dolphin Yoda found alive off coast of Denmark almost a year after vanishing from Moray Firth

A bottlenose dolphin linked to the Moray Firth and believed to be dead has been spotted alive near Denmark.

Known as Yoda, and believed to be around 13-years-old, the cetacean is part of the population often sighted off the north-east coast.

However, researchers in Denmark – where the dolphin is known as Delle – say he has been spotted swimming alone near Svendborg over the past year.

Working with researcher Barbara Cheney at Aberdeen University the animal was positively linked to the north-east.

Pictures of his fin were compared to a database of other images which is used to identify dolphins in a similar way as fingerprints can identify unique people.

According to Danish newspaper site FAA.DK experts had believed Yoda was dead.

Speaking to FAA.DK, Barbara said: “There is no doubt. Yoda now lives in Denmark.

“When he disappeared in 2017, I was looking for him with my Scottish colleagues, but no one had seen him.

“Some dolphins from the Moray Firth family were later spotted in Holland, but when I got the pictures from Carl (Kinze), I was in no doubt.

“It was something of a surprise because I actually thought Yoda was dead.”

Yoda was born in the Moray Firth in 2007 to mum Chewbacca and he has a sister Kenobi.

The group Marine Connection has been following his progress as part of efforts to understand the phenomena of these animals swimming alone.