Dolphin discoveries to be made during open day at Aberdeen Science Centre

Dolphins, worms and birds will make for a packed programme at Aberdeen Science Centre’s annual Discovery Day.

The free event will be held this weekend with fun activities and stalls on throughout the day for all ages.

The Duthie Park Rangers will be helping visitors to make a mini bird feeder and find out more about the birds in the garden.

It takes place on Saturday at the Constitution Street centre from 10am until 4pm.

Elaine Holland, head of operations at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “We hope to welcome hundreds of visitors.”