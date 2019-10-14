Dogs seized as police and SSPCA raid north-east property following reports of illegal animal fighting

Properties have been raided in a crackdown on dog fighting in the north-east.

Police and Scottish SPCA officers carried out the raids in Aberdeenshire and Angus last week.

It is not known how many animals were seized from the properties.

An officer in the Scottish SPCA’s special investigations unit (SIU) said: “We uncovered intelligence to suggest illegal animal fighting was taking place at these locations.

“With serious concerns about the welfare of both the dogs and wild animals being subjected to this, we worked with the police and external partners to raid both addresses.

“We’ve seized several animals and will be checking on their condition.

“Offences such as this are incredibly difficult to investigate as they are very well-guarded by those involved.

“Our expertise, in conjunction with the police, has proven to be invaluable in tackling these underground crimes.”

“This is the latest in a string of animal fighting cases the Scottish SPCA has taken on recently.

“The Society is taking the fight to anyone engaging in this barbaric practice and sending out a clear message that it is not acceptable.”

“As it is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to give any more specific information at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers supported the Scottish SPCA in relation to search warrants at an address in Angus and an address in Aberdeenshire.

“Officers from Police Scotland will continue to work with the Scottish SPCA and partner agencies.”