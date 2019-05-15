Dogs rescued after fire breaks out in Aberdeen garage

Firefighters had to rescue two dogs after a blaze broke out in a garage on an Aberdeen street.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out to a property on Cameron Way in the Bridge of Don with the call received just after 2.15pm.

Five fire engines were required and an investigation into the cause is under way.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “It was in flames that were as high as the house. None of us went near it. As long as everything is okay, that is the main thing.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station manager Bryan Nelson said: “There was no residents when the fire broke out and the two family dogs were rescued by firefighters on arrival.”

The stop message was received at 3.12pm.