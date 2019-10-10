Dog’s lucky escape after falling 25 metres down cliff at Slains Castle

A mischevious dog had a lucky escape today after escaping from his owner’s control and jumping out the window of a north-east castle.

A rescue operation was launched at 1.10pm after Billy leapt from the window of Slains Castle and ended up falling over the cliff edge.

Lucky for Billy, his owners called 999 for help instead of trying to reach him themselves.

Coastguard teams from Banff, Cruden Bay and Peterhead were sent along with the RNLI lifeboat from Peterhead was sent to provide extra safety cover.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Coastguard teams undertook a cliff rescue, however despite his 25m plus fall, he was still in a mischievous mood, and as the cliff technician was putting him in the rescue bag, he kept popping his head back out.

“Eventually he was successfully recovered safely to the clifftop. Throughout the operation the Peterhead Lifeboat launched their Y boat and stood by as safety cover.”

Billy was safely rescued and all teams were stood down.

Matthew Mace, maritime operations controller HM Coastguard, said: “It’s always a good idea to keep your dog on a lead when you’re in and around our coastal cliff areas as you never know when a tempting smell or another dog could cause your dog to rush off to investigate and possibly get themselves and you into trouble.

“We were very pleased to be able to rescue this dog and the owners did exactly the right thing by calling 999, asking for the Coastguard and then letting our specialist teams do what they’re trained for.

“Your dog can’t read, and relies on you to keep them safe. No matter how well trained, the clifftop risks can still catch them out. Please keep you precious family pet on a lead and away from the edge. If, like Billy, they still manage to evade you and have a big adventure, then remember, don’t try to rescue them yourself, dial 999 Coastguard.”

A spokesman for the Peterhead RNLI said: “Peterhead RNLI were tasked at 1.16pm this afternoon to reports of a dog that had fallen from the cliffs near to Slains Castle.

“The stations all-weather lifeboat proceeded to the scene to join the Coastguard ground team who were also tasked.

“A member of the Coastguard team descended the cliff and recovered the dog while Peterhead’s lifeboat stood by until the incident was resolved. The lifeboat returned to station at 2.30pm.”