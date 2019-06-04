Dog’s leg slashed by broken glass during walk at Aberdeen playing fields

A man has called for action after his dog’s front leg was slashed on littered glass.

Ian Rae, 48, was walking his white Westie Cali through the Sheddocksley playing pitches when he heard her yelping in pain.

Mr Rae fears youngsters playing football on grass could be injured too, unless authorities clamp down on antisocial behaviour, which he regularly sees.

He said: “I take her out every single night for a walk through that field.

“I let her run around like she normally does, but this time she started screaming.

“It’s horrifying to see a white dog suddenly covered in red.

“There was blood everywhere – blood was just pouring out of her.

“We couldn’t tell where she was bleeding from, if it was her throat or her paw.

“She had cut herself on these broken glass bottles that were lying on the grass.”

The Sheddocksley resident rushed Cali to the vet where she had to have an operation to close the deep wound.

Cali was checked for ligament and tendon damage and had to have five stitches.

Ian said: “The cuts were two inches long and at her joint, which is why they had to check for tendon and ligament damage. She’s on antibiotics now and has to wear her cone at least for the next week.”

Ian hit out at the antisocial behaviour he said is often seen in the fields.

He said: “There are people drinking and purposefully smashing the glass. I can’t imaging leaving that behind and kids playing football on a Saturday and getting cut on it.

“The area needs to be made safe to avoid this happening again.”

A spokesman for Sport Aberdeen said: “The Sheddocksley playing pitches are within our control and are maintained on our behalf by Idverde, our grounds maintenance contractor.

“We have spoken to them and they have not found broken glass as part of their routine maintenance duties, nor had any reports made to them.

“The playing pitches are open access and unfortunately users do not always dispose of glass bottles in the correct way.”