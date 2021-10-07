Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Dog-walking therapy charity plans canine Halloween spooktacular after receiving grant

By Craig Munro
07/10/2021, 6:00 am
Toby McKillop and Ebby. Picture by Kenny Elrick

A north-east charity that aims to improve people’s mental health by organising group dog walks is preparing to hold its first Halloween fair, as it marks the receipt of a major grant.

Pawpalz was founded last year after Ellon resident Toby McKillop decided to spread the positive impact he got from spending time with his rescue dog Ebby.

It has since expanded into two groups – a women’s and a men’s – with plans to start up new branches in towns across the north-east.

And in July this year, Mr McKillop was thrilled to discover Pawpalz had been granted charity status by OSCR.

The Halloween event will be the group’s biggest since that status was awarded.

‘Who doesn’t like doggies in costumes?’

Set to take place on October 31, the fair will be held in the grounds surrounding Ellon Castle, and will feature a number of stalls and prizes for top pumpkins and best-dressed children and dogs.

Mr McKillop said: “We felt it be good for the locals to have an event like this, its been a long time since there’s been stuff like this for folk so hopefully it’s a fine day for it.

“The members of Pawpalz are the ones running with this really. It shows how invested folk feel in the charity now, so it’s a rare feeling to be putting this on.

Ellon Castle Community Gardens. Picture by Kath Flannery

“The Halloween show was suggested as a way of saying thank you to the local community for their amazing reaction to Pawpalz, and we felt folk deserved to let their hair down a bit and hopefully enjoy the Covid-safe games and the fancy dress comp.

“Let’s face it, who doesn’t like doggies in costumes?”

He added: “It is brilliant to have two local charities working together on this, Ellon Castle Gardens and Pawpalz, and I want to thank them for allowing us to host this event in their stunning location.”

Funding awarded

The charity has recently received a further piece of good news, with the awarding of a Positive Action Grant from Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The grants are awarded by the council-run service to organisations that will “deliver innovative sports and cultural projects” in the local area.

Mr McKillop said: “We aim to use the grant to help further our aims of providing a Pawpalz walk in as many communities as we can reach.

“We have currently got four members taking part in training provided by the Scottish Recovery Network, on completion of the training and alongside mentoring we will provide, we hope to expand further in the shire then hopefully nationally after that.

“The grant will allow us to purchase items we will need for our walk leaders and to hire spaces in towns and villages for a presentation, inviting folks that may be interested in starting a walk.”

Those interested in buying a stall at the Halloween fair can message Pawpalz through their Facebook page or email pawpalzpack@outlook.