Dog show to take place in north-east town this summer

A north-east walking club for men is organising a therapy dog show.

Toby McKillop set up Paw Palz to get men talking about their mental health.

He credits his dog Ebby and their walks around Ellon as dragging him out of a dark period in his life.

Now he is helping organise a Crufts-like event but with an emphasis on how four-legged friends help their owners emotionally.

Toby said he believes the response his idea has got so far has been “unreal”.

He said: “We are having the first committee meeting for it next Friday at the Buchan Hotel on Bridge Street, Ellon, and have been overwhelmed with the response to it from the locals in Ellon.

“We have got Haddo House in the middle of July to stage the show.

“We have a meeting with Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action next Saturday to get Paw Palz set up with a constitution, which will enable us to apply for funding for a variety of things – mainly for a training programme to develop other Paw Palz walk facilitators.

“There are men coming all the way from Crimond, Huntly and Fraserburgh. It is really unheard of for guys to engage like this.”

Toby said he is also hoping to hold a logo competition with Ellon Primary School as part of its mental wellbeing teaching, and is waiting to hear back from them but has had a positive response.