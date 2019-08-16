Dog rescued by fire service after getting stuck down Aberdeen embankment

A dog was rescued by fire crews after getting stuck down an embankment in Aberdeen.

Several appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called shortly before 5pm yesterday after the canine got into difficulty at Culter Burn near Kennerty Mills Road.

A water rescue unit and two boats are in attendance along with two pumps.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a dog being stuck down an embankment near Kennerty Mills Road at 4.45pm.

“We carried out a rope rescue to help the animal. There were no injuries to the dog.”