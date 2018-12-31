Dog owner saved in north-east harbour rescue

A north-east dog owner had to be rescued from a harbour after he went into the water to find his lost pet.

The man was spotted near rocks at Fraserburgh Harbour yesterday afternoon and the town’s lifeboat, aided by coastguard teams from the Broch and Peterhead, plucked him from the water.

A Coastguard helicopter helped in the rescue operation, which happened at around 1.40pm.

The man, who is understood to be in his early 20s, was not injured but was taken to Fraserburgh Hospital as a precaution.

A RNLI spokesman said the team received the call from the concerned member of the public after a man was in the water looking for his dog.

He added: “People were getting worried for the man and called the coastguard. He was in the water near the rocks, which is where the dog was last seen.

“We launched one small XP inflatable boat where two crew members got on in order to get as close as they could.”

The spokesman said the team searched for almost an hour but were unsuccessful in locating the dog, which was last seen just below the lighthouse.

He added: “Despite the extensive search no trace of the dog was found. We were stood down and back at the berth ready for service at 2.30pm.”

A Coastguard spokesman added: “We were called at 1.40pm after 999 calls reporting a man possibly in trouble in Fraserburgh Harbour.

“Our crews and Police Scotland attended immediately.

“A man was located nearby and taken out of the water and has been taken to a local hospital.”