Dog found at north-east tourist attraction reunited with owner

by Jamie Hall
28/11/2019, 9:58 pm Updated: 29/11/2019, 8:15 am
The dog was found wandering on Haddo Drive.
A dog found in the grounds of a north-east tourist attraction has been reunited with its owner.

Staff at Haddo House appealed for information on the owner’s whereabouts after the dog was found on Haddo Drive last night.

The post, which reached almost 100,000 people in less than two hours, resulted in the the dog being reunited with its owner.

A post on the Haddo House & Country Park Facebook page said: “UPATE: doggy reunited with owner. Thank you all for sharing…you guys rock 🥰. We reached almost 100,000 people in less than two hours!”

Posted by Haddo House & Country Park on Thursday, 28 November 2019

 

