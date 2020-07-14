Dog food recalled due to possible presence of salmonella

A dog food brand has recalled some of their products due to the possible presence of salmonella.
Benyfit Natural Pet Food’s raw dog food products containing beef are those affected.
These items were sold by various independent pet food stores and online.
The full list of products being recalled are:
- Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast 1kg
- Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast 500g
- Unique Raw Duck, Beef & Ox Recipe 1kg
- Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe 1kg
- Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe 500g
- Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef 1kg
- Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef 500g
- Embark on Raw Natural Working Dog Food Beef Complete 454g
- Neew Dog Premium Beef 1kg
- Neew Dog Premium Beef 500g
- Unique Raw Chicken, Beef & Ox Recipe 1kg
These products may contain salmonella, which can cause illness in humans and animals.
The human symptoms include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.
Customers who have bought these products should return them to their point of sale for a full refund.
