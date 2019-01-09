Dog dies after falling off cliff at north-east castle

Dog owners have been urged to keep pets on their leads near cliffs after an animal died falling from a historic north-east castle.

A team from the HM Coastguard at Cruden Bay was called to Slains Castle after reports of a dog being involved in an incident on Sunday morning.

It is understood a small dog had jumped through a castle window, fallen down the cliff and sadly died.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman from the team said they were joined by the HM Coastguard Banff team in the recovery to return the animal to owners.

He said: “The dog was handed over to the owners after being recovered.

“Our advice to owners is that all dogs should be on their leads no matter how well trained they are.

“You never know how a dog may react so we would remind owners to keep them on leads when near a cliff.”