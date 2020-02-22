Dog charity opens new shop in north-east village

A dog rehoming charity has officially opened its new charity shop.

Dawgs has found new owners for thousands of canines across the region over the last 25 years.

Now it has moved into new premises in Alford, where the charity has combined its rehoming centre with a shop.

It is now based at the Old Bake House on Main Street in Alford.

The shop is being officially opened today, with the charity hoping to raise more funds so it can help more dogs through rehoming and other ways.

Dawgs chairwoman Mary Diack said: “We receive no statutory funding and rely on donations and our own fundraising efforts to raise the funds we need to maintain our rehoming services and care for dogs in many other ways.

“Over the last five years our charity shop has helped raise much-needed funds and we hope the new shop will help us raise even more.”