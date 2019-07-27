Documentary shows ‘stand offs’ between north-east fishermen and environmentalists

A documentary charting the war between the last traditional net fishermen and environmentalists is being shown in Aberdeen.

Of Fish and Foe focuses on the Pullar family from Usan, near Montrose, and their fight against marine conservationists.

The family have been fishing for wild Atlantic salmon for generations and work at Gamrie Bay near Banff, Usan in Angus and Murkle near Thurso.

Campaigners tried to stop the fishermen in their tracks because they were unhappy the fishermen were shooting seals who stole salmon from their nets.

Anglers and river owners are also involved in the drama.

Co-director Heike Bachelier said they filmed the seaside skirmishes over the course of the summer of 2015. He said they captured “extreme stand-offs” between the two battling sides.

Mr Bachelier said: “Although we originally wanted to make a film based around the Pullar family, we could only be in one station at once, so that often proved difficult, especially as conflict from hunt saboteurs kicked off.

“There were extreme stand-offs on clifftops as scenes where campaigners tried to get in front of marksmen’s rifles were often the order of the day.

“Interestingly, all the characters had their own video cameras and would all film each other, the camera being more important than the rifle.”

A Q&A session is being held in Aberdeen tonight and Mr Bachelier said the discussions at other cinema showings could become quite “heated” at times.

He said viewers usually pick sides. Mr Bachelier said: “People often approach this film with an idea of which side they are on.

“However, the film does challenge those assumptions, from whatever side.

“When traditional values collide with environmental ideas there is not always a happy outcome and I don’t think we often realise this.

“What the film does is show a world that is not as black and white as we may think, that issues are often complex and so getting agreement between people is not easy.”

The Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen is screening Of Fish and Foe at 6.15pm tonight , followed by a question and answer session with co-directors Andy Heathcote and Heike Bachelier.

The documentary is being released across the United Kingdom today.