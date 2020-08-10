Documentary marks 40th anniversary of Scottish soap Take the High Road

A special documentary will mark the 40th anniversary of the much-loved Scottish soap Take the High Road.

Scotland Loves High Road will take viewers back to Luss on the banks of Loch Lomond – which, as the fictional village of Glendarroch, was where some of British TV’s most memorable moments of the 1980s and 90s took place.

In the 30-minute programme, airing on STV on Wednesday at 8pm, follows the impact Take the High Road had in Scotland and around the world.

Some of its biggest stars, such as Hollywood royalty Alan Cumming, Game of Thrones favourite John Stahl, Eileen McCallum and Alec Monteath will be interviewed.

Alan Cumming, who went on to star in The Good Wife, Spy Kids and X-Men 2, said: “It was like being in a Hollywood film.

“I love the fact that I’ve been in Take the High Road – I had a really great laugh doing it.

“At the time I felt lucky to be in it and now I feel even luckier. It’s great to be part of a legacy like that.”

Never-before-seen outtakes from the archives will be shown, and the documentary will revisit the passionate 1993 fan campaign which saw hundreds of people descend on Glasgow’s George Square to demand a reversal of ITV’s decision to axe the soap.

As a result, the soap remained on screens for another 10 years before TV icon Mrs Mack finally hung up her hat and the show was retired in 2003.

Bobby Hain, managing director of broadcast at STV, said: “Scotland Loves High Road will not only remind us all of the drama, wit and stunning scenery that made this show a hit the world over, but also recognise the key role it played in nurturing young talent and boosting the tourism industry throughout Scotland.”

Gwyneth Guthrie, who played Mrs Mack from 1982 to 2003, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my years on High Road.

“I worked with an array of talented actors and had wonderful storylines. The programme showed Scotland in a great light – there’s no doubt the natural Scottish scenery sold itself.

“I wouldn’t have said Mrs Mack was a loveable character but she was unique. People I met loved to talk about Mrs Mack and what she was up to – I suppose we all know someone a bit like her.”