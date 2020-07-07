Documentary focusing on Aberdeen kids’ hospital to air in Australia

A documentary which went behind the scenes at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital is to air down under for the first time.

The Children’s Hospital, which is narrated by former Doctor Who actor David Tennant, followed the dedicated teams as they cared for boys and girls from across the north-east.

Camera crews from Aberdeen-based production company Tern TV spent several months at RACH filming for the eight-episode series, which was shown on BBC Scotland in August last year. The series was hailed a huge success and received a warm reception from the public.

Now, the documentary will be shown on Australia’s WIN Network from Saturday.

It is hoped the series will boost recruitment and encourage those living down under to consider working for NHS Grampian.

Head of corporate communications, Lesley Meldrum said: “We are delighted to learn that The Children’s Hospital series is going to be aired in Australia.

“I am sure that it will be embraced and enjoyed there as much as it was here in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Friends and family of our staff and patients who perhaps live down under will be able to see their loved too which is an added bonus.”

Senior Grampian nurses previously made two trips to Perth in Western Australia where they appealed to graduates to come to the north-east in a bid to tackle shortages.

NHS Grampian made the move due to an oversupply of graduates in Australia.

Lesley added: “As an organisation, we have very strong links to Australia from our hugely successful recruitment campaigns over there.

“Showing this heartwarming series will also serve to advertise how great a place Grampian is to live and work.”

Viewers of The Children’s Hospital will see consultant ophthalmologist Christopher Scott operate on three-year-old Oscar, who has bilateral cataracts – a rare condition that affects only four in every 10,000 children across the UK.

Other stories in the series include those of Kayla, 6, who has juvenile idiopathic arthritis, teenager Paul, who has cerebral palsy, and Macy, 10, who has Glut1 deficiency syndrome.

Cameras also follow the hospital’s play specialists, who work with children in RACH to ease any anxiety they may have about being in the hospital.