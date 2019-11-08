Documentary focusing on Aberdeen children’s hospital to return to screens

A popular TV series following staff and patients at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) has been renewed for a second series.

The warmly received documentary series which highlighted different scenarios in the children’s hospital was announced that it is to be re-commissioned for a further eight shows.

It is planned to be screened on BBC Scotland next year.

As well as The Children’s Hospital, BBC Scotland announced a range of other north-east shows that would be returning.

These include countryside show Landward, Fish Town, which is about Peterhead Harbour, and the ever popular Beechgrove gardening series.