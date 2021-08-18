Documentary explaining how Dennis Nilsen got away with murder hits Netflix

A documentary with over 250 hours of exclusive private recordings from a north-east serial killer’s prison cell has gone live on Netflix.

Just under an hour-and-a-half long, the documentary tells Nilsen’s life story and explores how he was able to kill more than a dozen young men in the 1970s and 1980s, disposing of their bodies under the floorboards of his own home.

The Netflix production marks the first time Fraserburgh-born Nilsen’s horrific crimes have been recalled for the public using his own voice.

Interviews with police, journalists, survivors and bereaved families will also help to narrate the events.

It will give true crime buffs a chance to unravel the truth behind how the killer lured young men back to his flat before strangling them to death.

Nilsen’s crimes

The murderer killed as many as 15 young men – many of which were homeless homosexuals – before burying their bodies under the floorboards in his own north London flat.

His crimes were only discovered when a drain outside his Muswell Hill home became blocked by human remains he had tried to flush away. He was arrested aged 37.

He was jailed for life in 1983, with a recommendation to serve a minimum of 25 years, for six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

He died behind bars, aged 72, in May 2018.

Two years before his death, Nilsen revealed in a series of letters to The Press and Journal why he never challenged or appealed his sentence.

He wrote: “I will not lodge any appeal for release from prison as I owe it to my victims and to justice to serve out whatever time has been allocated to me.

“I have never even thought about lodging an appeal against conviction or sentence and I have always felt this way since day one and nothing has changed in this.”

He also confessed to more murders from “beyond the grave” in a book released earlier this year, which was written based on notes he documented while serving his time in the high security prison.

Des

It’s not the first time Nilsen’s crimes have been brought to the small screen.

Last year, there was huge interest in his crimes after Scottish actor David Tennant took on the role for ITV drama Des.

The three-part show, which told the story from Nilsen’s perspective, broke viewing records for ITV.

The drama is based on material from Brian Masters’ book Killing For Company, and covers Nilsen’s arrest and trial.

Viewers were impressed with Tennant’s “chilling” performance and his uncanny resemblance to the killer.