Doctors drilled into wrong part of skull while treating young brain tumour patient

A north-east health board has been forced to apologise to a young child and their family after drilling a hole in their skull in the wrong place.

A patient adviser, known only as C, complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) about the treatment and communication from NHS Grampian.

The youngster, known as B, was diagnosed with a type of slow-growing brain tumour and had surgery to relieve a build-up of fluid in the brain.