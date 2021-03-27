Show Links
Doctors drilled into wrong part of skull while treating young brain tumour patient

by David Proctor
27/03/2021, 12:00 pm Updated: 27/03/2021, 12:10 pm
© Evening ExpressNHS Grampian apologisesd after drilling a hole in B's skull in the wrong place.
NHS Grampian were ordered to apologise by the watchdog

A north-east health board has been forced to apologise to a young child and their family after drilling a hole in their skull in the wrong place.

A patient adviser, known only as C, complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) about the treatment and communication from NHS Grampian.

The youngster, known as B, was diagnosed with a type of slow-growing brain tumour and had surgery to relieve a build-up of fluid in the brain.

