Doctor in Australia broke rules by issuing prescription for woman in north-east

A doctor who wrote a prescription on the other side of the world for a patient in the north-east broke the rules, a panel has concluded.

But Dr Kotie Ras has been spared punishment because there were “exceptional circumstances” involving a storm.

The Medical Practioners’ Tribunal Service (MPTS) held a five-day hearing after the General Medical Council (GMC) alleged Dr Ras had broken its rules by writing a prescription for antibiotics for a relative.

According to an MPTS report, Dr Ras was registered with the GMC until 2006 before moving to Australia and was thereafter not allowed to write prescriptions in the UK.

In October 2018, a woman described in the report as an “elderly and frail close relative” of Dr Ras was visiting the north-east when she suffered a wound and cut her head.

The woman went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment – and the wound had not healed 10 days later.

Concerned, the woman went to a GP practice not named in the report but was refused help because she was not registered there.

The woman was concerned the wound was infected – but did not want to go to ARI because there was advice not to travel during Storm Callum, said the report.

She then contacted Dr Ras – who emailed a prescription from Australia which the woman used to get the antibiotics.

The tribunal concluded Dr Ras had broken the rules but her behaviour was not dishonest.

The report said: “The tribunal took account of the substantial mitigation in this case.

“It accepted Dr Ras had made more than one genuine apology and had a previously unblemished career.

“It also accepted that Dr Ras’s actions related to an isolated incident in exceptional circumstances and were satisfied there was no likelihood of Dr Ras repeating her misconduct.

“The tribunal concluded its findings were unlikely to lead to any impact on public confidence in the profession or the reputation of the profession.”

The report said the decision not to punish Dr Ras “is not an indication that such conduct is acceptable”.

The Evening Express was unable to contact Dr Ras.