Doctor faces hearing over charges of payment for non-work

A doctor working for a north-east health board has been accused of trying to get payment for work he never carried out.

Dr Pandeshwar Gururaj was working as a consultant anaesthetist for NHS Grampian when an allegation emerged about his conduct.

The General Medical Council became aware of the allegation and has brought a disciplinary case to the attention of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

According to a new MPTS report, it is to hold a hearing about the allegation that, on 54 occasions between April 2 2015 and February 15 2018, Dr Gururaj added his name to theatre charge sheet records that state which anaesthetist carried out operations.

“It is alleged Dr Gururaj knew that in adding his name to the theatre charge sheets he would receive financial remuneration to which he was not entitled as he had not provided anaesthetic services,” said the report.

It added: “It is alleged that his actions were dishonest.”

Dr Gururaj has not yet had the opportunity to say if he accepts the allegations.

An MPTS tribunal panel is to meet between September 23 and September 27.

It will hear evidence about the allegations and will first be asked to establish if they are admitted or proved.

If the allegations are proved, the panel would have to establish if the behaviour amounted to dishonesty. It would then have to decide if any dishonesty it has recorded amounts to misconduct.

The MPTS can penalise misconduct by issuing warnings or by banning practitioners from working temporarily or permanently.

It is understood Dr Gururaj is still employed by NHS Grampian.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are aware of these proceedings. It would inappropriate to comment further at this time.”