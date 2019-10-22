Doctor faces accusation over private prescription written for relative in north-east

A woman has been accused of dishonesty amid allegations she wrote a prescription for a relative when she did not have a licence to practise medicine.

A new report said Dr Kotie Ras was in Aberdeenshire when the alleged misconduct occurred on October 10 2018, though it is not known if she was working for a medical organisation in the north-east at the time.

Under rules laid out by the General Medical Council (GMC), people must be registered with it to practise medicine before they are able to write prescriptions.

Dr Ras is accused of failing to register with the GMC before writing a prescription.

The matter has been reported to the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service (MPTS).

The report, published by the MPTS, outlines the allegations.

It said: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that, on October 10 2018, Dr Ras wrote out a private prescription for a close relative.

“It is alleged that, at the time of writing the prescription, Dr Ras knew they did not hold a licence to practice medicine with the GMC and also knew that a licence to practise was required to write prescriptions.

“It is alleged that Dr Ras’ actions, in so doing, were dishonest.”

As is standard when such allegations come before the MPTS, the organisation convenes a tribunal panel to consider the accusations in a hearing. According to the report, that hearing will take place at the MPTS’s base at St James’s Buildings in Manchester, starting on November 18.

The MPTS anticipates the hearing will last five days.

Dr Ras will have an opportunity to say if she accepts or refutes the allegations.

The panel will decide if they can be proved and, if so, if they amount to misconduct and if any penalty is necessary.

Potential penalties include suspension or being struck off the register.

The Evening Express tried to contact Dr Ras through her current employers, who are based outside the UK. However, we did not receive a reply.