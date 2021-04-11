Following Dobbies reopening earlier this month, the garden centre retailer has announced the launch of its first “Not Your Average Gardener” awards.

Aiming to find the best and most dedicated gardeners from Aberdeen and beyond, Dobbies is looking to reward gardeners for their creativity and commitment to making the UK a brighter place through their gardens.

Whether it’s a family member, friend or neighbour. the retailer is encouraging the public to get involved and nominate people.

Categories include Best Community Gardener, Best Mini Garden Makeover and Most Instagrammable Garden. Young gardeners are also being encouraged to get involved and submit entries for Best Young Gardener, for under-16s, and Best Little Seedling for those aged 10 and under.

There’s also a category dedicated to finding Dobbies’ Best New Gardener 2021, with novices urged to enter and showcase their newly-honed skills.

The awards will be judged by journalist and Dobbies’ podcast host Louise Midgely, and Dobbies’ horticultural director Marcus Eyles.

Entries can be submitted via the Dobbies’ website, with winners being awarded £250 to spend in Dobbies’ Aberdeen store, plus a one-to-one consultation with the judges to advise them on how to maximise their green areas in 2021 and beyond.

Marcus said: “Gardening has proven benefits for our health and wellbeing and at Dobbies, we’re delighted to see so many more people getting involved with gardening over the past year.

“These awards will allow us to celebrate those who love gardening and those who show promise as potential gardening superstars.

“We look forward to seeing all of the wonderful gardens from entrants in Aberdeen.”

The competition is open until Friday May 28.