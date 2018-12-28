Do you want to stop smoking? NHS Grampian is here to help

NHS Grampian is launching a campaign to raise awareness of the support available to smokers to who want to quit.

Smokers can visit their local community pharmacy or contact the NHS Grampian healthline to get support and stop smoking medications by calling 08085 20 20 30.

All ages and stages of smoker are welcome to access these services, whether they smoke 60 a day or just have a few cigarettes a week.

Kevin Leslie, senior public health practitioner, said: “Winter bills can add up and it can be a very expensive time.

“We also know the cost of smoking cigarettes can really add up, especially if money is an issue.

“We have one of Scotland’s biggest and most effective network of pharmacies delivering stop smoking support.

“When you think of quitting smoking, simply walk into your local pharmacy and you will be taking a great first step to a smoke-free future.”