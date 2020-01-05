Do you want to become a Special Constable? These recruitment events are for you

Police Scotland is set to hold a series of events for anyone interested in becoming a special constable.
Participants will be given details about the application process by officers, as well as details of the various stages of the recruitment process and a Q&A session.
The events are as follows:
- 7 January – Nelson Street Police Station, Aberdeen, 6-8pm
- 16 January – Elgin Police Station, 6-8pm
- 23 January – Peterhead Police Station, 6-8pm
- 4 February – Elgin Police Station, 6-8pm
- 13 February – Nelson Street Police Station, Aberdeen, 6-8pm
- 3 March – Inverurie Police Station, 6-8pm
- 16 March –Nelson Street Police Station, Aberdeen, 6-8pm
To secure your place or to find out more, email aberdeenshiremorayspecialconstablescoordinator@scotland.pnn.police.uk with your name, address, date of birth and phone number.