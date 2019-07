An information event for north-east residents who are interested in becoming police volunteers takes place on Monday.

Police Scotland will hold the session to encourage more people to become officers or special constables.

It takes place at 6.30pm at Inverurie Police Office and will cover the recruitment process, giving advice on submitting a strong application.

Email aberdeenshiremorayspecialconstablescoordinator@scotland.pnn.police.uk for more information or to book a place.