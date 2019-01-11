Do you remember when Andy Murray’s Scotland team beat England in Aberdeen?

Andy Murray’s list of tennis achievements is long and celebrated — but there’s one victory few now remember but which will have meant a lot to the proud Scot.

In 2005, Murray led a Scotland team to victory over England in the Aberdeen Cup at the AECC.

He defeated Greg Rusedski in the final to earn Scotland a 4½ to 2½ win.

© SNS

Always happy to wear his love of Scotland on his sleeve, just a few months later Murray was to face an English media-inspired backlash when a quip about the 2006 World Cup — he had joked “whoever England are playing” when asked who he wanted to win — led some in that summer’s Wimbledon crowds to boo him.

Murray later said he regretted the comment, which he always insisted was only banter directed at his friend Tim Henman.

It didn’t do his popularity in Scotland any harm though…